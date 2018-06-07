Funeral for Ellicott City flood victim Eddison Hermond to be held Thursday morning

A funeral for Staff Sgt. Eddison “Eddie” Hermond, the National Guardsman who in Ellicott City’s flood last month, will be held Thursday morning in Severn.

Hermond’s funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Church at Severn Run at 8187 Telegraph Road. A public visitation will be held at 10 a.m. before the service.

Hermond, a 39-year-old Air Force veteran, was swept away in Ellicott City’s floodwaters May 27 while he was trying to help rescue a shop owner. His body was found two days later in the Patapsco River near Catonsville.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak at the funeral.

Hermond will be buried at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.

