In Ellicott City, a church of resurrection

When the Rev. Tom Slawson delivers the Easter homily at his hilltop church on Sunday, he says, he'll begin on his usual unconventional note.

Easter marks what Christians consider the most joyous event in history: the resurrection of Jesus. Services are celebrations.

But Slawson, rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ellicott City, will start by focusing on the lowest moment in the life of the man Christians believe was the son of God.

"If you don't encounter the cross, you won't grasp the full surprise of the Resurrection, and how it makes itself felt in our lives," he says.

If anyone should know resurrection, it's Slawson and his flock. Five years ago, their community was facing death twice over.

First, the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland designated the parish as "imperiled," warning that if it didn't change radically, it would be shut down.

Then a mentally ill homeless man entered the church through a back door on a Thursday afternoon and shot the co-rector and an administrator to death.

"There's no preparation for that type of event for anyone, clergy or lay," says Craig Stuart-Paul, who was senior warden of the parish, a lay leader, at the time. "One cannot possibly imagine anything worse, any lower event than that."

But as the sun rises on Easter 2017, St. Peter's is celebrating a comeback. Its Sunday attendance and reputation have grown. Its financial health has stabilized. Howard County recently recognized the church for its help in the aftermath of the flood that devastated downtown Ellicott City last year. And as more, and younger, people find their way through the doors, its services and outreach ministries are bristling with an enthusiasm the church hasn't exhibited in decades.

With its 250 members, St. Peter's is far from the largest church in the diocese. But Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton — who made the "imperiled" designation in 2012, then removed it in 2015 — says numbers are no better an indicator of worth than they were in the days when one leader and 12 disciples changed the world.

"A church can have a thousand members in the pews and not be successful, or it can have 10 people and be successful," he says. "St. Peter's knows the power of love, they've come back from the dead, and they're sharing that message with everyone. It's absolutely one of our most successful parishes."

Charred bricks

Slawson, 61, a soft-spoken Tennessee native with a reputation for bringing people together, was serving in the Diocese of Mississippi five years ago when the Maryland Diocese contacted him about St. Peter's.

He accepted the vicar's job two months after the shootings. He brought with him an understated resolve, and a mantra that became the church's rallying cry.

He greets a guest in the silence of the St. Peter's chapel, an intimate, wood-paneled worship space a few feet from the scene of the killings in 2012.

"We're a resurrection people," he says.

In some ways, the church has always battled to stay alive.

It was founded on April 15, 1842 — 175 years ago this weekend — when a priest named Alfred Holmead came to what was then Ellicott Mills to become chaplain at the nearby Patapsco Female Institute, a finishing school.

Holmead saw the move as a chance to start an Episcopal parish for the mill workers in the village, according to a history of the church by former member Dick Mitchell.

Situated in what is now historic downtown Ellicott City, the parish was so humble it couldn't afford a full-time rector for half a century, and didn't hit the 100-member mark until the 1890s.

Katherine Schnorrenberg, a member since 2002, has studied that history extensively. She says the church has always represented a blend of cheerful eccentricity and monetary uncertainty.

"St. Peter's has teetered on the edge of financial instability since its founding," she says. "Its history has always been kind of a hoot."

That was certainly the case between the 1920s and the 1940s, when the diocese fired and rehired its irascible rector, the Rev. Julius Velasco, several times.

The building burned down in 1939, and Velasco used part of a meager insurance payout to have many of the charred bricks carted uphill to a parish property on Rogers Avenue, where they became part of the foundation of the new church.

The burned bricks are still visible there.

"When you think about it, it's quite amazing St. Peter's is still here," says Stuart-Paul, a member since 2000. "Look at the history. It has probably been resurrected five times."

It's hard to say when the most recent near-death experience began.

Christians create churches — in theory, at least — as outposts from which to spread Jesus' message, including his radical charge that his followers practice forgiveness and love their enemies.

But when they falter and their less noble traits emerge, a church can founder and fail as surely as a business or any other institution.

One parishioner recalls a slight. Another seethes over a parish decision. Others fail to overcome a personality clash.

And as factions begin to squabble, meetings to turn into arguments, and benefactors begin to reconsider their generosity, spiritual malaise can become financial emergency.

That's what happened at St. Peter's, members say, in the period leading up to 2012, when the church had to announce it could no longer support its co-rectors, pay its annual diocesan fee, or find enough candidates to stock a vestry, the panel of lay members who help run Episcopal parishes.

When Sutton looked at St. Peter's then, he says, he felt like a physician with a patient in critical condition.

"Nobody wants to go through the pain of radical surgery," he says. "But if you're going to die without it, your perspective tends to change," he says.

He declared "imperilment" for one of the few times in his career. Schnorrenberg, currently junior warden, remembers the announcement all too well.

"We were told there are two choices: You will recover or you will close," she says. "And to be honest, I couldn't see a way for us to recover."

Scrubbing the stains

Some Christian theologians believe God sent his son into the world to preach and be crucified. His resurrection would give humanity a chance to reconcile with the divine.

Others say God sent Jesus to teach people new ways. But those very people, being self-interested and sinful, took it upon themselves to kill him.

Either way, Slawson says, it took the crucifixion to reignite life.

"Without his death and resurrection, there would not be this community of faith we call Christianity," he says.