Baltimore police divers flown to Shock Trauma after assisting in search for missing woman

Two Baltimore police divers were flown to Shock Trauma on Sunday after suffering difficulties while diving in a quarry, Maryland State Police tweeted.

The divers were assisting in the continued search for a woman who fell into rushing waters Friday evening in Harford County after stopping to help a stranded man.

The body of the man, 67-year-old Daniel Samis of Abingdon, was recovered Saturday.

Maryland State Police said Samis was killed when the sedan he was driving was swept away Friday evening near Calvary Road and James Run in Churchville.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the woman, pending notification of her family.

This story will be updated.