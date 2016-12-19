Officials release names of two of three killed in icy I-95 accidents

Law enforcement officials released the names of two of the three people killed in two separate accidents along icy stretches of Interstate 95 in Baltimore over the weekend but said it could take months to complete their investigations.

Alfredo Santos Orellana, 38, of Mount Rainier in Prince George's County was one of two people killed early Saturday on an elevated northbound section of the highway between Washington Boulevard and Caton Avenue, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said.

Santos Orellana was killed in a 68-vehicle pileup that injured dozens and shut the highway down for nearly 18 hours.

Mehmed Hodzic, 54, of Edgewood in Harford County died early Saturday along an elevated section of I-95 near Eastern Avenue. MdTA Police said he got out of his vehicle, jumped over a jersey wall to avoid being struck by an oncoming vehicle and fell to his death.

Families of the two men could not be reached to comment.

Police did not release the name of a tanker driver who was killed along the same stretch of highway as Santos Orellana, pending an autopsy by the state medical examiner.

Traffic jams and clean up after a series of accidents on I-95 Aftermath of series of accidents on I-95 Saturday following a morning ice storm. (Video by Karl Merton Ferron) Aftermath of series of accidents on I-95 Saturday following a morning ice storm. (Video by Karl Merton Ferron)

Cellphone video showed the Carroll Independent Fuel Co. tanker crashing into a jersey wall, rolling off the elevated highway and exploding on train tracks below.

MdTA Police Lt. Kevin Ayd said Monday that the tanker crash is being investigated as a separate incident from the pileup, but that the two happened about the same time and were likely related.

Ayd had said earlier that the tanker explosion might have distracted drivers as they hit an icy stretch of roadway that was already giving motorists trouble.

He said the video of the tanker crash, which was captured by a motorist recording vehicles losing control on the icy highway, would be a key piece of evidence in the investigation.

Bob Maloney, Baltimore's director of emergency management, said much about the cause of the pileup remains unknown.

Maloney said he believes some drivers had already lost control on the northbound section of highway before the tanker flipped over the jersey wall, and that the tanker driver might have been trying to avoid barreling a truck full of fuel into the vehicles stopped ahead.

"It appeared to me and other first responders that if that truck, for whatever reason, did not go over the side of that highway the way it did, it would have been absolute and utter destruction in that crash scene," Maloney said.

"The question that I have and a lot of us have is, did the driver help that truck go over the side? I think we'll never know. ... When you look at that gap [between the northbound and southbound lanes of the elevated highway] and you think that that truck fit down into that gap? How that happened — it's just remarkable."

John H. Phelps, president of Carroll Independent Fuel, said officials of the Baltimore–based company had met with the tanker driver's family "and will continue to support them in any way we can."

Phelps said the driver was the first employee to die in an accident on the job in the more than 100-year history of the family-owned company.

"Our employees are like part of our family, so this is an extremely difficult time for all of us," he said in a statement.

Phelps said the company is working to assist authorities in their investigation of the accident.

After the accidents, emergency responders worked to rescue and treat nearly two dozen injured motorists and passengers, including at least one man who had to be extricated from a badly smashed vehicle.

Then traffic accident reconstructionists took three-dimensional scans and photographs of the crash site. Finally, six contractors used tow trucks and heavy machinery to remove dozens of tractor-trailers, cars and other vehicles from the roadway.

Ayd said the investigations would likely take months as officials continue to find and interview witnesses, drivers and passengers who can provide information.

They will also collect data from the vehicles involved, and use the three-dimensional images to better understand the cause and the progression of events.

"Our investigators are going to look at all factors that could have contributed to this crash," he said.

Ayd said more than 40 people have contacted MdTA Police investigators about the crash. Some vehicles have yet to be claimed, and investigators are still trying to identify and interview witnesses and locate any additional footage or pictures from the scene.

University of Maryland Medical Center said Monday morning that seven patients remained at the hospital's Shock Trauma Center, three of them in critical condition. Two were in serious condition and two were in fair condition.

Shock Trauma received 10 patients who were critically injured in the pileup and activated its mass-casualty protocol, according to Dr. Thomas Scalea, the center's chief physician.

It also sent a "Go Team" — consisting of Dr. Gerard Slobogean, an orthopaedic trauma surgeon, and Matt Belzak, a certified registered nurse anesthetist — to the scene to assist in the immediate care of a motorist who was trapped in a vehicle and couldn't be immediately transferred to the hospital.

"It was a little bit of a stretch, but we got the job done," Scalea said.

Maloney, the city's emergency management director, praised the Fire Department, other first responders, the city's hospitals and other emergency operators, including those from other jurisdictions that provided mutual aid.

"The amount of hurt people that they took off of that scene — seriously hurt people — at the time they did it, coordinating the resources at that time in the morning, I just don't see how they could have done it any better," he said.

The pileup was one of the larger events the hospital has seen in recent years, Scalea said. Ayd said it was the largest mass crash the MdTA Police had ever handled.

Greg Russell, a longtime crash reconstructionist with the Anne Arundel County police, is on the board of the Maryland Association of Traffic Accident Investigators and serves as its representative to the national Accreditation Commission for Traffic Accident Reconstruction.

Russell said the MdTA has its hands full investigating such a large pileup but will be aided by the fact that most vehicles nowadays track crash data that can be downloaded and used to fill in gaps between photographs and witness statements.

Many modern cars will log five seconds of data before a crash, including any sudden braking, speed and other factors, he said. Many commercial vehicles will log up to 60 seconds.