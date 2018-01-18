Government shutdown looms as stopgap spending measure appears likely to stall in the Senate

A government shutdown appeared likely after Congress deadlocked over a proposed four-week stopgap spending bill to keep federal offices open past Friday’s deadline.

After the House late Thursday passed the measure 230-197 with strong Republican support, the bill was headed for probable defeat in the Senate amid strong opposition from most Democrats and a few Republicans. The Senate adjourned late Thursday without voting.

The setback sends the White House and congressional leaders back to the negotiating table in a frantic search for a compromise.

The threat of a shutdown looms large in Maryland, where about 300,000 residents work for the federal government — at the massive Social Security Administration headquarters in Woodlawn, multiple Veterans Administration facilities and agencies ranging from the Department of Defense to the National Institutes of Health.

Democrats are rejecting the package because it lacks an immigration deal to protect so-called Dreamers from deportation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blasted Democrats for playing politics with the nation’s stability and security. He said they were putting the needs of the young immigrants ahead the rest of the country.

“That's apparently how our Democratic colleagues rank their priorities,” McConnell said. “It's not how I would rank mine."

But Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate minority leader, blamed Republicans’ internal divisions and a lack of leadership from the White House, particularly amid the president's shifting views in the immigration talks. “The leader is looking to deflect blame, but it just won’t work," Schumer said. "We all now what the problem is: It’s complete disarray on the Republican side.”

Schumer called upon Congress to pass a short-term resolution to extend the funding deadline for two or three days to allow for some breathing space in which congressional leaders and White House could try to arrive a compromise.

But both sides were already working to blame each other for what would be the first shutdown since 2013, when Republicans closed the government in an unsuccessful bid to kill Obamacare.

House Republicans pushed through the stopgap spending bill Thursday evening, brushing off President Trump’s last-minute ambiguity about the deal. After teetering most of the day, the measure won a pivotal endorsement from conservative lawmakers in the House Freedom Caucus.

Eleven House Republicans defied GOP leaders by joining most Democrats to oppose the bill, which passed 230 to 197. Six Democrats voted in favor.

But it seemed clear the bill lacked the needed support in the Senate, which began voting on the measure later Thursday night.

Among those GOP senators who had said they won’t vote for the short-term measure are Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who has been trying to negotiate an immigration deal, and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Other Republicans are thought to be on the fence, and Sen. John McCain of Arizona is not expected to vote because he has not returned to Washington since going home to battle brain cancer.

The current spending authority for government operations ends after midnight Friday. If not extended, hundreds of thousands of federal workers would be furloughed and many — but not all — government offices would be shut down.

For federal employees, the prospect of a government shutdown has become a much more frequent worry in recent years. Last month alone, Congress had to pass two spending bills to temporarily keep the government operating.

“It’s very confusing, and it causes stress,” said Witold Skwierczynski, a claims representative at the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn.

Skwierczynski, who lives in Catonsville and has worked at the agency since 1973, is president of a council of the American Federation of Government Employees that represents about 28,000 employees who work in Social Security field offices and telephone centers.

In the event of a shutdown, thousands of them will be deemed essential and required to work although they won’t know when their next paycheck will materialize, he said. And those who are furloughed are dependent on Congress passing legislation to retroactively pay them — as it did in 2013, after a 16-day shutdown, Skwierczynski said.

“Some people live paycheck to paycheck, and they were hurting,” Skwierczynski said.

Federal employees comprise about 10 percent of Maryland’s workforce. State officials have estimated that Maryland loses $5 million a day in revenue during a federal government shutdown.

Depending on how long a potential shutdown would last, people would begin to see delays in multiple government functions, said J. David Cox, president of the 700,000-member American Federation of Government Employees.

Someone who had a claim for benefits that was already in the pipeline, parents who requested a social security number for a newborn, allowing the child to be claimed as a dependent on their income tax forms, anyone who applied for a passports — they would see a delay, Cox said.

Federal employees feel like they’ve been taken “hostage” in the political battles over DACA and CHIP that they have no control over, Cox said.

“Our members believe this is a very wealthy country, and there’s certainly enough money to fund health insurance for children … without shutting down the government,” he said.