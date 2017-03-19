At 50, Columbia celebrates past even as it faces a much-changed future

Lin Eagan has lived in Columbia long enough to cycle through a half-dozen homes and raise two sons, who would move away as adults but return once they became parents themselves.

"Now all my grandchildren live within walking distance," Eagan says with both grandmotherly and civic pride. "It's proof of how special Columbia is."

Eagan, a realtor and member of the Columbia Association governing board, will be among those gathering Sunday to launch several months of events to celebrate the community's 50th birthday.

The milestone comes at a pivotal time for Columbia, which is old enough that some of its earliest neighborhoods are fraying and need uplift, and young enough that it is only now undertaking the task of creating a true downtown, aided by a $90 million public financing deal that is the county's largest ever.

The birthday also offers an opportunity for the town to reflect on whether it is fulfilling the vision of its founding father, James W. Rouse — or if the plan is even viable a half century later.

Rouse surveyed largely rural Howard County in the early 1960s and imagined a different kind of city emerging: one carefully planned and developed to encourage racial and economic diversity, respect the environment, nurture a sense of community and prove profitable — and thus replicable.

"I think he'd be proud of Columbia," said Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman. "We may not be perfect, but it's a darn good place to live."

Kittleman, 58, has seen Columbia literally grow up with and around him. As a child, he lived in Allview Estates, one of the so-called outparcels that Rouse wasn't able to purchase when he secretively started buying up land in the county in 1962.

Rouse was a mortgage banker who had built one of the nation's first enclosed malls, Harundale in Glen Burnie, and was developing Cross Keys in Baltimore. He would eventually accumulate about 14,000 acres in Howard County for his new town.

Columbia, which has never incorporated as a city, may seem to outsiders just another suburb, albeit one whose winding, cul-de-sac-ending streets are particularly hard to navigate, and whose whimsical names, like Liquid Laughter Lane and Oven Bird Green, offer no directional cues. (There's a whole book, "Oh, you must live in Columbia!" that explains the literary, historical and other origins of the names.)

But to its true believers — especially those who moved in shortly after it opened in June 1967 — Columbia still embodies Rouse's guiding principle of building not just physical structures but a sense of community.

Rouse's design called for a cluster of what is now nine villages, plus the town center. Each village has a retail and gathering center, residential neighborhoods, schools, and paths for walking and biking.

The bones of that design remain, even as some of the older developments are showing their age, and the way people live, shop and work no longer mesh with the village concept.

The competition from big-box stores off I-95 and Route 175, for example, has drawn customers from the smaller grocery stores and other shops in their village center, and redevelopment plans are underway to freshen a number of them up.

Many residents are commuters, driving to jobs in Baltimore, Washington and elsewhere, making it more of a bedroom community than Rouse envisioned.

The biggest transformation promises to be the downtown plan, which has been written, amended and argued about for years. Ken Ulman was chairman of the Howard County Zoning Board in 2004 when it rejected the Rouse Company's proposal to build new apartments in downtown Columbia and substantially increase its density.

But even then, Ulman viewed the move as the trigger for a more comprehensive plan that would create a livelier downtown and link its disparate elements — the mall, the Lake Kittamaqundi waterfront, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Symphony Woods.

Ulman would become county executive, then run, unsuccessfully, for lieutenant governor. Now, as chief strategy officer for economic development at the University of Maryland, he is delighted to finally see the plan moving forward.

"I believe it's critical to have a vibrant downtown," Ulman said. "We need a place where people can walk to work. We need a place that people want to be a part of."

A lifelong Columbian — Howard County General Hospital had been open less than a year when the 42-year-old Ulman was born there — he has studied the writings of Rouse, and believes the founder always intended for a livelier downtown.

But "the mall guys won," Ulman said, and the enclosed shopping center became the town's "Main Street."

"It was the closest thing we had. Growing up, it didn't have as many chains," he said, remembering the well-loved Bun Penny market and cafe. "The mall was where you went to see your friends."

While most cities develop their centers first, and the residential suburbs later, Columbia has done it in reverse. The development plan calls for a much more urban feel, with close to 13 million square feet of new building — retail, commercial and residential.

A bike share program is coming, and there are plans for a transit center, with public transportation regarded by many as a vital missing part of Columbia.

Eagan, who moved to Columbia in 1970, remembers the first townhouse she owned had a bus lane behind it. But Columbia evolved into a much more car-oriented community.

As the Town Center representative on the Columbia Association board, she welcomes the growth of downtown. She enjoys being able to walk to the Whole Foods supermarket that opened a couple of years ago, in the former Rouse Co. headquarters designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry.

"Now we need a bar that stays open past 10 p.m.," she said with a laugh. "We haven't developed the nightlife yet." (Actually, a number of restaurants and bars are open later, although Columbia still has a reputation as an early-to-bed kind of place.)

There remain detractors to the development plan, which will substantially increase density and build on previous open space, such as at Symphony Woods.

"Columbia was supposed to be a 'garden for growing people,'" said Barbara Russell, echoing Rouse's slogan, "not for developers to make as much money as they can."