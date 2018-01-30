One dead after two-car crash in Columbia

A fatal two-car car crash in Columbia left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to Howard County Police.

The department tweeted early Tuesday that a “serious collision” near the intersection of Guilford and Oakland Mills Roads had killed one person.

Police believe that around 5:22 a.m., a woman in a Jeep Wrangler drove westbound down Guilford Road, entered the intersection at Oakland Mills Road and struck a southbound Isuzu truck. Police said the preliminary investigation shows the Jeep did not stop at the four-way stop sign before going into the intersection.

Meghan Lynne Schwartz, the driver of the Jeep, was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. The Laurel resident was 32 years old.

The 36-year-old truck driver, Sean Donte Brown of Savage, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is in stable condition, police said. No other cars were involved.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area, as the intersection remains closed.

CAPTION Baltimore police hold a news conference on the shooting Sunday night where the police state that an officer shot and killed Billy Lewis Rucker in Northwest Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore police hold a news conference on the shooting Sunday night where the police state that an officer shot and killed Billy Lewis Rucker in Northwest Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION According to the police a man was shot and killed by an officer during a foot chase after he pulled a gun on an officer in NW Baltimore. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video) According to the police a man was shot and killed by an officer during a foot chase after he pulled a gun on an officer in NW Baltimore. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video)

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman