3 injured in Columbia car collision

Three people were injured Sunday afternoon in a collision in Columbia that closed a major intersection.

At around 5:30 p.m. a 2009 Honda Civic traveling east on Route 175 struck a 1995 Toyota Camry that was driving south on Dobbin Road, Howard County police said.

The adult male driver of the Honda and his adult female passenger were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The adult female driver of the Toyota, who was alone in her car, was taken to Howard County General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates that the Honda may have failed to stop at a red signal, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

Eastbound Route 175 was closed at Dobbin Road, which was closed between Route 175 and Dobbin Center Way on Sunday.

