Hogan orders Maryland flag at half-staff for deputy chief fire marshal fatally struck by car

Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered the Maryland State Flag lowered to half-staff this week to honor Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Sander B. Cohen, who was fatally struck by a car on the shoulder of Interstate 270 in Montgomery County late Friday.

Cohen, 33, had pulled over to help Supervisory Special Agent Carlos Wolff, 36, of the Central Investigative Division at FBI headquarters, who had crashed on the highway, when both men were hit and killed by a third vehicle, authorities said.

A memorial for Cohen is to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road in Rockville, according to Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire. A graveside ceremony will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Bachelor’s Forest Road in Olney, he said.

It was not clear whether either ceremony would be open to the public.

The state flag, lowered Sunday, will return to full-staff at sunset following Cohen’s burial, according to the state’s website.

