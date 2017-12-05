Explosion destroys Woodlawn area house; second blast in two days in Baltimore County

An explosion destroyed a Woodlawn home Tuesday afternoon, a day after a house explosion injured a man in the Baltimore Highlands, Baltimore County fire officials said.

A neighboring house was also damaged by fire and another suffered structural damage from the explosion. No injuries were reported, but nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

Firefighters were called at 2:12 p.m. to the 7400 block of Remoor Road for a two-alarm blaze and an explosion at a single-family home, the fire department said on Twitter.

Firefighters and Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. crews were checking all homes in the area for damage and dangerous gases, the department said.

On Monday, two explosions and a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home in Baltimore Highlands. A 46-year-old man was injured when the second, more intense of two explosions occurred in the basement of a home in the 2800 block of Virginia Ave., the department said. The victim was in stable condition at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is expected to recover.

In that fire, the victim’s older brother got out of the house after the first explosion and was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel but was not taken to a hospital, the fire department said.

The cause remains under investigation.

