One killed, ten injured, in adult daycare bus crash in Timonium

A woman was killed and 10 others injured when an adult daycare bus and a car crashed in Timonium on Thursday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Fire officials identified the deceased as Guixian Shen, 88, of the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Towson. She had been taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

Ten of the injured — including Shen — were aboard the bus, and the other was in the car, police said. Five of them had serious injuries, and the other five had minor injuries, said county fire department spokeswoman Elise Armacost. The crash happened about 9:12 a.m. at Dulaney Valley and East Ridgely roads, she said.

Fire officials had initially said all 11 injured people were aboard the bus and none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The fire department said investigators are looking into the circumstances of the crash.

CAPTION President Bill Clinton speaks at an opioid summit at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) President Bill Clinton speaks at an opioid summit at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Officer Caesar Goodson Jr., the driver of the police van in which 25-year-old Freddie Gray suffered mortal spinal cord injuries in April 2015, faces more than 20 charges. Officer Caesar Goodson Jr., the driver of the police van in which 25-year-old Freddie Gray suffered mortal spinal cord injuries in April 2015, faces more than 20 charges.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6