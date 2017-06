A staircase under construction at a Towson University parking garage fell onto a worker Tuesday, Baltimore County police said.

Paramedics were called at 10:12 a.m. to the Towson University Union Garage where workers were dismantling an exterior set of stairs when it started to collapse, said police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach.

A portion fell onto an 18-year-old worker's leg, Peach said. He was taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

