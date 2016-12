A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Lansdowne.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Bigley Ave. and found the man with gunshot wounds, according to Baltimore County Police.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to Saint Agnes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

