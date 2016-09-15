Section of road dedicated to Baltimore County officer killed in 2013 raid

People often apologize to Charles Schneider when they talk about his oldest son, a Baltimore County police officer killed while on duty in 2013.

But Schneider finds comfort in the mentions, knowing that his son isn't forgotten. At least once or twice a week, he hears, "'hey, I thought of Jay today.' It is pleasing and gratifying to know that people think of him often," he said.

On Sept. 25, a mile section of Route 30 in Hampstead, between Charmil Drive and Hampstead Bypass, will be marked with two signs, dedicating the section of the road to Jason L. Schneider, who was fatally shot while attempting to serve a warrant in Catonsville. He was 36 years old.

Jason Schneider grew up and lived in Carroll County, where much of his family also lives. The road is one Charles Schneider said his family, and many of his son's fellow officers, travel.

"I won't have a negative feeling driving by that sign every day knowing he is remembered," Schneider said.

Charles Schneider said he recently heard from another officer who worked with his son. The officer was in a bar in Ocean City with others, "talking about Jay stories" Schneider said. The officer soon found the entire bar pulled tables together, swapping tales, some who knew the Jason Schneider, others has heard of his death.

The officer told Schneider about the impromptu tribute, but quickly said "I don't want to upset you," Schneider said.

"But it's the opposite. I could go through an entire dissertation for how awful I felt that day," he said. "When people remember him in that fond loving way I am overjoyed he had that kind of impact on others," he said.

Schneider, a retired Baltimore city police officer, said he never pushed his three sons to be cops. But Jason, the oldest, followed in his father's footsteps.

Before dawn on Aug. 28, 2013, Jason Schneider and a second officer, both members of the tactical unit were the first team into a home on Roberts Avenue in Catonsville where the unit was serving a search warrant.

Schneider served as the "bunker officer," while his partner, identified only as Officer Helphenstine, was his cover, according to an investigative report of the shooting.

They entered the home, announcing themselves as police officers, when Schneider saw 17-year-old Taquan Barney who had been asleep on a couch in the living room get up and attempt to flee through the rear of the home. But Schneider stopped him at the kitchen entryway.

The other officer then heard movement at the stairway to the right, and turned and saw a woman. He ordered her to put her hands up, and saw she was unarmed, the report said. Helphenstine then continued toward the kitchen when he heard gunfire.

In the darkness, he heard Schneider say "Ow ow ow," according to Helphenstine's account in the report. Helphenstine then walked into the kitchen, where he saw Tavon Smith, 25, standing in the doorway to a utility room to the right of the kitchen. Helphenstine could see Smith's arm extended, holding a black handgun, and then the light from the muzzle flash.

Helphenstine immediately returned fire. Injured, Schneider fell to the fire ground but also managed to fire at Smith.

Helphenstine then ran to Schneider, and yelled for other team members to get medics.

Schneider was shot four times, with one fatal bullet striking him under his vest and into his lower back. He and Smith both died that day.

The young man the officers had gone to serve the warrant on was not home at the time. He was wanted for a non-fatal shooting for which he was later acquitted of the charges.

Schneider, a 13-year veteran of the force, was awarded the Baltimore County Police Foundation's Award for Valor, along with Helphenstine, who has since transferred to another unit.

After the shooting, the department conducted "a comprehensive internal review," police department spokesman Elise Armacost said. But she said "the Department does not discuss details of any tactical changes made as a result of such reviews."

Law enforcement jobs come with inherent risks, Charles Schneider said.

"Jason by all accounts, Jason did nothing to facilitate, encourage what happened to him," his father said. "He contributed nothing to his own death.

"I was very proud of him."

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5