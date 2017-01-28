Police: Pizza delivery man shot, robbed in Lansdowne on Friday

A pizza delivery man was shot and robbed as he tried to deliver an order in Lansdowne on Friday afternoon, police said.

The driver, who was delivering a pizza in the first block of Hummingbird Court at about 3 p.m., returned to his car after nobody answered the door at the home.

Once in the car, a man approached from the passenger side, opened the door and confronted the driver, who was then shot at least once in the upper body, police said.

The suspected shooter fled with the pizza and other miscellaneous items, police said. The driver was able to return to his store, where he called police. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the pizza delivery man was a targeted victim. No other details about the suspect were released by police.

Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.