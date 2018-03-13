Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer on I-95 in White Marsh

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in White Marsh before dawn Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. on the expressway near White Marsh Boulevard and the King Avenue overpass, according to State Police.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified as police endeavor to notify family members. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police did not say why the pedestrian was on the expressway. The driver, a 59-year-old Edgewood man, is cooperating with authorities, who are continuing to investigate the crash. Northbound I-95 was closed at the beltway following the incident.

It reopened before the morning rush.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to call the State Police JFK Barrack at 410-537-1150.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6