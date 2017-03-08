Inquisitive girl gets tour of BWI for International Women's Day
News Maryland

Trucks respond to fire in Lutherville

The Baltimore Sun
Fire crews responded to a two-alarm blaze at a home in Lutherville, Baltimore County officials said.

Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire near Falls Road in Lutherville, Baltimore County fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the unit block of Rises Court in the Chestnut Ridge area of Lutherville, according to Baltimore County officials. The Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company responded as well, identifying the incident as a two-alarm fire.

As a result of the fire, Falls Road was closed north of Padonia Road around 3 p.m.

The fire began at a home and extended to a nearby field at Falls Road and Rises Court, according to Baltimore County officials.

This story will be updated.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
64°