Boaters, police rescue jet skier from Middle River

A group of boaters rescued a jet skier who was found unconscious, floating in the water in Middle River Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

A group of officers getting ready for patrol at Strawberry Point near Martin State Airport were approached by a motorboat, carrying an unconscious jet skier who had been found in the water, said Candy Thomson, a Natural Resource Police spokeswoman.

The group of Good Samaritans found the man floating face-down next to his jet ski, she said. Officer Andrew Brayman, a who recently joined the Natural Resources Police, began CPR. Another officer retrieved a defibrillator, giving him one shock, allowing the man to breathe on his own, she said.

The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Thomson identified him as a 59-year-old Baltimore man.

She said the man was wearing a life jacket. She said it is unclear what caused him to come off the jet ski.

"We just don't know right now," she said.

Thomson said the agency is preparing for an increased number of boaters out on the water as the weather heats up. The agency has stressed life jackets and other safety measures to curb boating fatalities.

Last year, 17 people were killed, including three double-fatality accidents, and one that killed three people.

The state had a 20-year-high in 2015, when 21 people were killed in boating accidents.

One person died earlier this year in the Potomac River, Thomson said. Four people had died in accidents this time last year.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5