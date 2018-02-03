Baltimore County man dead after crash in White Marsh

A Baltimore County man died in a crash Friday afternoon in White Marsh, police said.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. in the area of Honeygo Boulevard and Silver Spring Road, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said the man was driving a 2001 Lexus south on Honeygo Boulevard and struck a 2010 Jeep Commander, which was traveling west on Silver Spring Road before the collision. The Jeep then hit a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox traveling east on Silver Spring Road, police said.

Two people inside the Lexus were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver, identified as James Minsurk Kim, 72, of Towson, died shortly after arriving at a hospital, police said.

Four people in the Jeep were taken to area hospitals with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured.

Police are investigating.