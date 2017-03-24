Baltimore County woman dies in crash on ramp from beltway

A Baltimore County woman was killed in a crash on the ramp from the Baltimore beltway to Charles Street Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:24 a.m. Friday on the ramp from the inner loop of Interstate 695 to Charles Street. A 1998 Jeep Cherokee struck a light pole, and there was "no sign of braking or evasive maneuvering," according to Maryland State Police.

The driver, Marsha Griffin, of Cockeysville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in the car, police said.

The crash closed the ramp for about two hours. It reopened before 5:30 a.m., police said.

Baltimore County fire and police, as well as the State Highway administration, also responded.

Any witnesses or anyone with information may call state police at the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.