Police: man killed in Howard County after being hit by vehicle fleeing state trooper

A 26-year-old man was killed in Howard County early Monday morning when the car he was driving was struck by a car that was fleeing a state trooper on Route 103 just east of Route 1, State Police said.

Biik Chong had been pulling out of a fast food restaurant parking lot onto westbound Route 103 about 1 a.m., when his Dodge Charger was hit in the driver's side door by a Honda Accord that had run the red light at Route 1, police said.

Chong was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died. Lian M. Kung, 44, also of Halethorpe, was in Chong's car with him at the time and was being treated for her injuries at Shock Trauma, police said.

The driver of the Honda, Natalia Diaz-Valle, 18, of Jessup, had been clocked going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by a state trooper on eastbound Route 100 near Snowden River Parkway, police said. The trooper turned on his emergency lights to stop Diaz-Valle, but she instead accelerated and quickly took the exit for Route 103, police said.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle, but drove in its general direction and discovered the crash scene moments later, police said.

A passenger in her car was identified as Phillip L. Dorsey, 21, also of Jessup. Both were taken to Shock Trauma, where they were treated and released to State Police.

Caption Sheridan replaces Johnson as Baltimore County police chief "Jim Johnson served this county faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service. However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well," County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement. "Jim Johnson served this county faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service. However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well," County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement. Caption Attempting to identify fly contaminants at crime scenes Loyola University professor David Rivers is attempting to create a spray police can use at crime scenes to identify true blood stains from fly contaminants. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Loyola University professor David Rivers is attempting to create a spray police can use at crime scenes to identify true blood stains from fly contaminants. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

Preliminary findings of the investigation indicated that speed and alcohol are possible contributing factors, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending but had not been filed as of Monday morning.

No phone number was listed for Chong's address, and no one answered the phone at a number listed for Diaz-Valle's address Monday morning.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6