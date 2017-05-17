Police: Exhumed priest's DNA does not match evidence from crime scene in killing of Sister Cathy

DNA evidence from a priest whose remains were exhumed does not match crime-scene evidence from the unsolved killing of Baltimore nun Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik, Baltimore County police said Wednesday.

The Randallstown grave of the Rev. A. Joseph Maskell was exhumed in February so detectives could compare his DNA to physical evidence. Police had previously tested the DNA of about six other suspects in the nun's death.

"The fact that the DNA profiles of the various suspects have not matched the crime scene evidence it doesn't necessarily exonerate them," police spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.

Cesnik, who taught at Archbishop Keough and Western high schools, went missing in November 1969. Her body was found in January 1970 in Lansdowne.

The case is the subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary "The Keepers," which will be released Friday.

Catherine Cesnik, a 26-year-old nun, disappeared after leaving her Southwest Baltimore apartment to go shopping in November 1969. Two months later, her body was found in a frozen field in Baltimore County.

