Baltimore County police investigate death of 3-year-old Essex boy

Baltimore County police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy from Essex.

The child, Cameron Anthony Blake, died Tuesday morning. Police say they opened a child abuse investigation after they were called Jan. 19 to the unit block of Glenwood Road for a report of an unconscious child.

The child was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and then transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Hospital employees reported that the boy had injuries consistent with child abuse, police said.

Investigators are still awaiting analysis from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

