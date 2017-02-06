Baltimore County fire crews respond to Catonsville flower shop fire

Baltimore County fire crews were on the scene of a two-alarm blaze early Monday at a Catonsville flower shop.

Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. to the three-story business in the 800 block of Frederick Road.

Baltimore County Battalion Chief Blaine Kurrle said the fire appears to have started in the basement of Blue Iris Flowers and traveled up the exterior walls into the upper floors.

Windows were missing on the front of the building. A ladder truck reached out over the roof, while firefighters also made entry to the second floor via an extension ladder.

There were no initial reports of injuries, and the cause will be investigated.at aflower shop

Frederick Road was shut down at the start of the morning commute.

This story will be updated.