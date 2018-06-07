Glen Burnie man killed in trench collapse was planning career in maintenance; funeral set for Sunday

The young man who died on Tuesday when a deep trench collapsed while he was repairing a sewer line was a soccer fan who was planning a career in maintenance, a funeral home said in a death notice.

A funeral will be held for Kyle Ray Hancock of Glen Burnie on Sunday at 1 p.m., according to the notice on Singleton Funeral and Cremation Services’ website. The funeral home notice said Hancock was 20. Fire department officials had previously said he was 19.

Hancock, a member of a local steamfitters union, attended Anne Arundel County public schools and graduated from North County High School in 2016, according to the notice, which said he had a small, tight-knit group of friends and liked to play Xbox.

Hancock was seeking a career in the plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning industries and liked to be around his family and his dog, Max, the funeral home notice said.

“Kyle’s sense of humor will be missed,” the notice read.

State investigators are probing the conditions preceding his death in a 15-foot trench in the Clifton Park neighborhood on Tuesday night, where the ground caved in, trapping Hancock until early on Wednesday morning when rescue workers recovered his body.

Hancock was working on a backed-up sewer line connected to a recreation center, officials said. His employer, R.F. Warder, Inc., has not responded to requests for comment. The White Marsh company was formed in 1990, according to state business records.

The trench did not have any barriers while Hancock was working in it, Baltimore Fire Department officials said. Trenches that are at least 5 feet deep must have protective systems, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Maryland OSHA is leading the investigation into the circumstances of Hancock’s death.

Hancock’s family will host visitations at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m..

