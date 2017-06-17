MARC Penn line train strikes, kills pedestrian

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a MARC train Friday morning, city police spokesman Donny Moses said.

A southbound Penn line train struck the person at about 7:45 a.m., Maryland Transit Administration spokesman Paul Shepard said. There is no word yet on the victim's identity or why they were on the tracks.

Officials are still investigating the incident, which took place near Mount Olivet Lane and West Baltimore Street, Moses said.

After being temporarily suspended, the Penn Line train will resume service to and from Washington, Shepard said. Passengers are advised to expect major delays traveling in both directions.

The Metro Subway will honor MARC train tickets from Penn line passengers, Shepard added.

