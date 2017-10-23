At trial for alleged drug ring, convicted Bel Air man recounts heroin overdose of 19-year-old woman

A 41-year-old Bel Air man serving time in federal prison testified in U.S. District Court in Baltimore Monday about a binge of heroin and sex that ended with a young woman dead on his couch of an overdose.

Kenneth Diggins had texted the 19-year-old repeatedly in the days before she died, tempting her around Christmas with the heroin she craved.

“U need to come over so I can share some of this holiday joy,” he said in texts revealed in the courtroom. “If u want to join in on the Christmas party, it’s on me … don’t forget I got a Christmas present for u.”

Diggins is serving 10 years in the death of the woman, whose name has not been revealed by prosecutors.

His testimony Monday came on the fifth day of another trial — for an alleged heroin ring in North Baltimore that prosecutors say sold the drugs that killed the woman.

Investigators say a drug crew led by Antonio Shropshire, 31, was the largest supplier of heroin to suburban Baltimore and Harford counties. The accused include Antoine Washington, 27, Alexander Campbell, 29, Glen Kyle Wells, 31, and Omari Thomas, 25.

Washington alone is accused of selling the heroin that caused the 19-year-old’s death.

The five men sold heroin from areas near The Alameda, prosecutors say, and they operated with help from Baltimore Police Detective Momodu Gondo.

The officer has already pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin. Gondo and Detective Jemell Rayam robbed a rival drug dealer at the behest of the Shropshire crew, prosecutors say. Both officers are expected to testify this week.

A wiretap investigation into Gondo also revealed an allegedly rogue unit of the Baltimore Police Department. Prosecutors say members of the elite Gun Trace Task Force robbed drug dealers and innocent civilians for years. Four officers have pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy. Four more head to trial next year.

Diggins appeared Monday wearing the maroon uniform from the federal prison where he now sleeps. He pleaded guilty in 2014 to distribution of heroin resulting in a death, and said he agreed to speak in hopes of an early release.

His testimony offered details of the ravages of addiction in suburban Maryland. Statewide, the number of heroin deaths increased five-fold since 2010, according to state health officials. About 1,200 people overdosed on heroin and died last year, an increase of more than 60 percent from 2015.

Robert Bonsib, a defense attorney for Washington, questioned Diggins’ testimony. Bonsib has asked jurors how they can trust the word of drug addicts who testify in hopes of lenient prison sentences.

Diggins told jurors his own drug use started with marijuana and progressed to mushrooms, ecstasy and cocaine and then prescription painkillers such as OxyContin. By October 2011, when he met the woman through friends, he had been snorting heroin for about three years.

By then, he told the courtroom, he was 35, divorced and unemployed, and was using credit cards with cash advances to buy heroin from Baltimore drug dealers.

On Christmas Day 2011, he told the woman in a text he had a potent batch of heroin he called “fire.”

“Ur in for a treat,” he texted.

“Wooohooo. Be home tomorrow,” she wrote back.

The next night, they snorted heroin and had sex, Diggins told jurors.

“Do you think it’s appropriate for a 35-year-old man to have sex with a 19-year-old girl?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise asked him in court.

“No, I don’t,” Diggins said. “I wasn’t thinking very clearly.”

The morning after that encounter, Diggins said, the woman returned to his house with a friend. The three put together $720 and drove to buy six grams of heroin. Diggins testified that they met Washington in Towson, bought the drugs, then returned to Diggins’ home.

He said the three used the heroin, then the woman’s friend left. Diggins and the woman snorted more before she passed out on a sofa in his basement. She slumped down, hanging off the couch.

Diggins took photos of her unconscious.

“Are you ashamed you took those pictures?” Wise asked him.

“Yes,” he said.

The woman never woke up, Diggins told the jury. Later, he called 911.

Wise showed jurors photos of Diggins’ home, the bare, trash-strewn rooms, the scattered needles, spoons and condoms.

“Do you feel remorse over her death?” Wise asked.

“Yes, I do,” he said, speaking softly, his eyes downcast.

