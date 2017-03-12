Baltimore Police seek tips in search for missing autistic 16-year-old Western High student

Baltimore police asked for the public's help Sunday in the search for an autistic 16-year-old girl who went missing at dismissal from Western High School last week.

Kennedi High, a 10th-grader who lives in Northeast Baltimore, was last seen at dismissal on March 8, and police have been unable to determine whether she boarded her normal Maryland Transit Administration bus or got a ride, Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith said in a news conference.

"She does not have a sense of discernment like you and I, and I don't think she believes she's in danger, but she really is," said Kennedi's mother, Brandi Stallings. "Whoever has her, I kindly ask that you please, please bring her back home, drop her off at a police station, just put her somewhere safe."

"I just want to let Kennedi know that we love you as your family, and we just want you home safely," Stallings said.

The teenager's disappearance raised eyebrows in the Special Investigations Division, Smith said, "because she hasn't gone missing for any type of extended period of time, and certainly not overnight without having any type of contact with her mother."

Kennedi had been acting normally, and no issues had arisen at home to cause her to run away, her mother said.

"This is very concerning for me as well as for the rest of our family," Stallings said.

Following tips, police searched Edgecomb Park, about 2 miles from the school, to no avail.

Some on social media pointed to Snapchats, allegedly sent from Kennedi's account, saying she was in Mountain View, Calif., Smith said. Baltimore police contacted the Mountain View Police Department, which investigated but eventually debunked that report.

Kennedi does not have a phone, Smith said, and airline representatives found no records of her boarding a plane.

"We think local is more likely," he said.

The department has brought her case to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said Capt. Steve Hohman, commander of the Baltimore Police Special Investigations Division.

"We do have a number of leads we're following up on, but even the smallest tip that you may think is insignificant is important to the investigation," Hohman said.

Anyone with information may text or call the Baltimore Police missing persons line at 410-458-8136, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

