Jacques Kelly: Grove of Remembrance largely forgotten

The Grove of Remembrance in Druid Hill Park is not widely appreciated — or even much remembered. This little hillock of oak trees and an open pavilion is one of Baltimore's most quiet and unassuming World War I memorials.

And despite its lack of recognition — and lack of upkeep — the place retains a quiet yet powerful dignity and possesses a remarkable history.

The grove was created initially by women who lost family members during the Great War, and it was a popular spot for Mother's Day gatherings for decades.

The grove was dedicated Oct. 8, 1919, less than a year after the Armistice. Women attending the War Mothers of America's national convention left the Hotel Emerson downtown and boarded cars for the trip to Druid Hill. These women would come to be known as the Gold Star Mothers.

They assembled at a site on a small hill above what is today a parking lot to the left of the entrance of the Maryland Zoo at Baltimore. They ceremonially planted pin oak trees, one for each state. Later trees honored World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veterans, as well as Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and Woodrow Wilson, Gen. John J. Pershing and the city of Baltimore. Cardinal Gibbons gave the blessing in 1919. Jean Jules Jusserand, the French ambassador to the U.S., was the guest of honor.

The state of Maryland donated the trees, and the city of Baltimore agreed to their upkeep. They were planted at a distance of 25 feet from each other.

The Baltimore Sun described the ceremony, attended by elderly Civil War veterans as well as 1,000 schoolchildren holding a giant American flag.

"Some of the scenes were unforgettable," The Sun reported as it described women planting trees in memory of the sons they had lost. "The silence was broken only by the sobs of the Gold Star Mothers."

At the end of the procession of vehicles entering the park were 20 wounded veterans who were still being cared for at the military hospital at Fort McHenry.

On Mother's Day in 1927, former first lady Edith Wilson led groundbreaking ceremonies for a memorial stone-and-slate pavilion at the grove.

The will of merchant Israel Rosenfeld provided $10,000 for this memorial to his son, Merrill, an Army officer and Baltimore attorney who died in the Argonne Forest on Oct. 16, 1918, and was buried in Baltimore in 1921.

Rabbi Morris Lazaron officiated at the lieutenant's funeral at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. President Warren G. Harding and Vice President Calvin Coolidge sent letters of sympathy read at his service. A delegation of War Mothers walked behind the horse-drawn artillery caisson as it moved from the Rosenfeld residence at 2221 Eutaw Place to the Madison Avenue Temple.

Lazaron spoke again, nearly six years later, when ground was broken for the Grove of Remembrance pavilion. It was designed by architects Palmer and Lamdin in Maryland stone with a multicolored slate roof.

Rob Brennan, a member of the Baltimore Architecture Foundation, regards the Grove of Remembrance as "a special place in Druid Hill Park."

"The structure clearly evokes a French farm structure that veterans may have had memories of during the First World War," Brennan says. "It curves to create a space for gathering, with an elevated stone frontispiece for presentations."

Over the years, the Friends of Druid Hill Park have raised money for trimming the oaks and restoring the two bronze markers at the grove entrance.

The pavilion, now 90 years old, shows signs of deterioration. Some of the roofing slates are loose. The area is also littered with discarded cigarettes and liquor bottles. A fence is rusting. The paint is peeling on two flagpoles, which hold no banners.

The place cries out for restoration and regular maintenance. Some signs or markers that relate its story would also help inform visitors of the story behind this cluster of oak trees.

