Children killed in Baltimore fire identified

Fire officials on Sunday identified the six children killed in a fire last week in Baltimore. A candlelight vigil was also set for Sunday evening.

The children were identified as Bridgette Anna Malone, 11; Amelia Susan Malone, age 10; Amanda Claire Malone, 3; Zoe Juliet Malone, age 3; William Francis Malone IV, age 2; Daniel George Malone, age 8 months.

The fire, one of the deadliest in Baltimore's recent history, swept through the three-story house in the 4200 block of Springwood Ave. in the early hours of Thursday morning. By the time firefighters arrived around 12:30 a.m., fire had fully engulfed the Northeast Baltimore home.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Eight-year-old Erin helped her mother pull her 4-year-old sister Jane and 5-year-old brother Jack from the fire. Katie Malone, the mother of the children and a staffer at the office of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, was critically injured and remained in a hospital as of Sunday. Erin was released from the hospital Thursday, while Jack and Jane were listed in good condition on Sunday.

Bill Malone, Katie's husband, was working at the time of the fire.

Cummings said on social media that he and his wife visited the family at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Sunday. He said Katie Malone – still listed in critical condition – was unable to speak but was alert and grateful for those who have sent her well wishes.

"Before we left, we held hands and prayed and Katie gave me a smile and a thumbs up," Cummings wrote.

A GoFundMe page a relative set up for the family has raised more than $262,000 as of Sunday and relatives have also organized a drop-off location for donations of household items and clothing.