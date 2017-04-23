Baltimore farmers market opens 40th season Sunday

For Jen Pahl-Early, Sunday services begin with smells of barbecue. Her sanctuary lies beneath the Jones Falls Expressway. Her choir is a fiddle band.

"This is like our church," Pahl-Early said Sunday, at the bustling Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar.

The sixth-generation farmer sold her pork Sunday morning, the opening of the market's 40th season, just as her great-grandfather sold beans on the market's first day in July 1977. Back then, a dozen farmers sold tomatoes, corn and greens to fewer than 2,000 people on opening day.

The seasonal market has since blossomed to feature more than 160 vendors, selling everything from beets grown in Perry Hall to peanuts grown near Salisbury. City organizers anticipated 7,500 people to visit the open-air market behind Mercy Medical Center on Sunday morning.

Here farmers brought the first of their spring harvest: rosemary from Jarrettsville, asparagus from Manchester, kale from Essex.

Pahl-Early, 27, sold bacon, pork chops and ribs from her farm, Pahls Hogs, in Baltimore County. As a child she would fill cartons with onions for sale at the Baltimore market with her sister and two brothers.

"We grew up here," she said. "I just love it."

On Sunday, farmers brought wildflower honey from Carroll County, Amish-made cheese from Lancaster, Pa., and rib eye steaks from cattle raised in Bel Air. Some 150 pounds of pit beef smoked on the grill when the market opened at 7 a.m.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the Sunday market has begun!" shouted Andreas "Spilly" Spiliadis, of Arcadia, a farmer and street performer; he balanced spheres of hula hoops on his head.

Families spent about $10 million at the market last year, said Megan Bosse with the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts. The market will continue through December, and Sunday's crowd soon filled the parking lots beneath the expressway. Families browsed among stands with 26 cuts of lamb raised in Rock Hall, peacock feathers sold for $1, and the year's first dark strawberries: an early San Andreas variety grown outside Richmond, Va.

"Oh, smell 'em," gushed Marcy Silver, holding a carton toward her husband.

Mike Silver approved, "They are gorgeous."

The Reisterstown couple has shopped at the market for more than a decade.

"We've been waiting since December," Marcy said. "I never miss the fish guy, Don."

Don McGee, of Montgomery County, filled orders from coolers packed with Portuguese octopus, Atlantic salmon, Gulf shrimp, Arctic char and Maine lobster. He brought hundreds of pounds of lobster, and awarded a free tail to three customers who correctly answered a trivia question written on his board: "What was the late, great Chuck Berry's only No. 1 hit?" (Answer: "My Ding-A-Ling.")

Next, Gerrit Marks made French crepes to order, offering customers "a little slice of Paris," as he said. Then Ed Lindemann sold pollen collected from bees. He suggested the protein-rich crumbles be scattered on cereal like wheat germ.

Ellen Hoitsma, a third grade teacher at The Park School of Baltimore, lingered over glossy, orange-colored "honey" mushrooms from Kennett Square, Pa.

"Aren't the colors gorgeous?" she said.

The self-titled "mushroom lady," Ferial Welsh, of Pasadena, sold dozens of varieties, from the wrinkled "wood ears" to pale shiitakes, though she preferred the fluffy white "pom poms."

"They're brain food," she said. "They look like a brain, but they taste just like a jumbo-lump crab cake."

Later in spring, she expected to sell exotics that look like cauliflower but smell like oranges. Also, she told customers, oyster mushrooms can soak up spills outdoors.

"You put the oyster mushrooms on top of some straw," she said. "In six months, the dirt is clean."

Former state Del. Keiffer Mitchell returned with his juice stand, a market staple for more than a decade. He expected to squeeze 1,200 Florida-grown Valencia oranges on Sunday morning.

"I've had governors, mayors, senators, congressmen all say it was the best juice in the world," he said. "Ben Cardin will tell you that."

And Jeff Kreit, of Essex, encouraged shoppers to nibble from bunches of tiny, yellow flowers that blossom on kale.

"You put them in a vase for a couple of days," he said, "then eat them."

The market will celebrate its 40th season with a series of "First Sundays" promotions. The first Sunday in May will celebrate bicyclists, then in June nurses will receive a discount. The market will run 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday through Dec. 17.

At the largest producer-only farmers' market in Maryland, the range of offerings has expanded in recent years with craftsmen selling hand-made dresses, signs and woven baskets. One woman offered to sharpen scissors. More than a dozen new vendors opened stands for the first time Sunday, including Annapolis-based Old Line Fish Co. The hardiest Marylanders paused here to slurp raw oysters from the Nanticoke River for breakfast.

Patterson Park Public Charter School Principal Chad Kramer crouched and reassured his three young daughters. They nervously considered the cold, shucked oysters.

He slurped one to demonstrate. "How about a little, teeny one?"

Eight-year-old Ripley raised a shell to her lips, then paused and puffed her cheeks before swallowing the oyster. Her face was straight when she whispered to her father.

"We didn't anticipate that," he said. "It got caught on her retainer."

