Giraffe dies at the Maryland Zoo, second at Baltimore facility this year

A 5-year-old giraffe named Juma died overnight at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore—the second giraffe death this year at the Baltimore institution.

“This has been a year of ups and downs with our giraffe herd,” said Don Hutchinson, president/CEO of the Zoo.

In July, a calf named Julius was euthanized after staff determined he was not improving from health problems he had since birth. A necropsy later found lesions on the left side of his brain.

“We are feeling the loss of Juma deeply, while knowing that the staff has put their best efforts into caring for her during the past many weeks. She will be greatly missed,” Hutchinson said.

Juma died of an unknown illness. She began experiencing gastro-intestinal episodes earlier this year, and was being treated by veterinary staff with antibiotics, probiotics, and anti-inflammatory medications, zoo officials said.

“We were able to treat her intensively and get her gastrointestinal tract moving during both episodes, but she was unable to gain weight after the second bout,” said Dr. Ellen Bronson, director of animal health, conservation, and research at the Zoo said in a statement.

“The Giraffe House team did an amazing job supporting her and encouraging her to consume the grain and hay that made up her primary diet, as well as the browse and produce that were her favorites, and special food items for weight gain. However, she never regained condition and continued to lose weight despite their best efforts,” Bronson said.

The team also tried to providing calcium and other nutritional supplements to treat abnormalities detected on recent blood samples.

Bronson said the zoo consulted with other veterinarians and nutritionists around the country, and tried extensive treatment regimens but were not able to improve her condition.

A necropsy will be conducted but it will take several weeks to receive the results, zoo officials said.

Juma leaves behind her 9-month-old giraffe calf Willow, who zoo officials said has been weaned for several months and has integrated into the herd.

“She may initially notice that Juma isn’t there, however she will continue to be with ‘aunties’ Anuli and Kesi and we don’t expect there to be any issues within the herd structure as time passes,” said Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager in a statement.

The world giraffes population has declined nearly 40 percent in the past 30 years, causing the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s to place them on the “red list” of threatened and endangered species worldwide.

About 550 giraffes live in captivity, and the Baltimore zoo has now just four of them.

