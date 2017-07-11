Police investigating body found in shopping cart in East Baltimore

Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man’s body was found in a shopping cart in East Baltimore on Monday morning.

The body was found in the cart in an alley in the 500 block of N. Kenwood Ave. at around 8 a.m., police spokeswoman Nicole Monroe said.

There were no visible injuries, but homicide detectives were investigating due to the suspicious nature of the incident, police said. The body had been concealed with items including a curtain and a blanket, and a bag had been loosely placed on the man’s head.

Police said Tuesday that an autopsy had not pinpointed a cause of death, and that authorities were waiting on results of a toxicology test.

The man was not immediately identified, pending notification of his next of kin.

