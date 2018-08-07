Police investigating shooting on I-895 as possible road rage incident

Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a shooting Monday on Interstate 895 south as a possible road rage incident.

Police said Exit 7 on Interstate 895 south was closed after a man was found shot in a vehicle Monday evening.

Police said someone called 911 around 5:44 p.m. to report an injury on the highway near Brooklyn.

“Our officers responded to the area and began to conduct a police investigation,” MdTA police spokesman Cpl. Edward Bartlinski said.

An adult man was found in a red pickup truck with a gunshot wound, but was alert and conscious. He was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening and released Monday night.

According to the MDTA, the driver told police he was driving south on I-895 when he became involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a dark-colored Infiniti car. The victim was shot through his driver’s side window before stopping at Potee Street, police said.

The MDTA is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the MDTA Police’s Tunnel Command Detachment at 410-537-1208.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik