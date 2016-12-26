Woman killed in Cecil crash, then investigator is hurt

A 74-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday and a state investigator was injured when the driver of a pickup truck plowed into the Elkton crash scene, Maryland State Police reported Monday.

Estel Privett of Cecil County pulled out of the parking lot of Weaver's Discount Liquor store in an attempt to travel east on Pulaski Highway in her Ford Focus at about 4:20 p.m. She was struck by a Chevrolet Colorado driven westbound by Jason Phelps, 39, of Cecil County.

Privett was pronounced dead at the scene. The State Highway Administration closed all eastbound lanes while police investigated the crash.

State police said that a little more than an hour after the original crash, a Toyota Tundra driven by Kevin Roberts, 56, of Cecil County entered the closed section of highway and ran over multiple traffic cones and flares. The truck struck a highway agency vehicle but continued to travel east until it hit a parked police patrol vehicle.

The impact pushed the police vehicle into a forensic investigator who was on foot. Both Roberts and the investigator were taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware. Police said they don't know why the truck didn't stop but believe alcohol and drug impairment were factors in the second crash. No charges have yet been filed.