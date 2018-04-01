Condo fire in Cecil County displaces 24 on Easter Sunday

Twenty-four people were displaced and four people were injured after a fire that began Easter Sunday at a condominium in Cecil County, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The three-alarm fire began before sunrise. Water units were still on the scene in the morning dousing out the flames. The building, part of Owens Landing condos, which overlooks the Susquehanna River, is a total loss, according to the Fire Marshal.

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries, including an elderly woman who first responders rescued from her home; all are currently in stable condition, said the Fire Marshal.

Officials were not able provide a cause of the fire as of Sunday morning and said their investigation was hindered by the collapse of the building. They noted that the condos met all required fire codes, including smoke alarms in each unit, a fire alarm and sprinklers throughout.

In addition to the State Fire Marshal, units from the Perryville Volunteer Fire Company responded, as well as from Harford County, Susquehanna, Perry Point, Port Deposit, North East, Rising Sun and Aberdeen.

