One student injured when cellphone explodes on Cecil County school bus

A Cecil County high school student was left with minor injuries after a cellphone exploded on a school bus Tuesday.

The bus was on Glebe Road near River View Avenue in Earleville around 3 p.m. when the incident happened.

“Apparently, the phone basically exploded,” Frank Redford of the Hacks Point Fire Company. All the students were evacuated from the bus. One student was injured and there was no fire damage to the bus, Redford said.

Redford said it appeared that it was the phone’s battery that exploded.

Battery-powered devices have been known to explode occasionally. In January, a Sykesville man suffered burns to 18 percent of his body after his e-cigarette exploded, burning his chest, arms and face, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

