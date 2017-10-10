Carroll County sailor killed aboard USS John S. McCain laid to rest in Arlington

A Manchester sailor killed aboard the USS John S. McCain was laid to rest Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Eckels Jr., 23, was among 10 Navy sailors who died following the August collision with an oil tanker near Singapore.

On Monday, friends and family gathered at Calvary United Methodist Church in Mount Airy, remembering Eckels as a tough yet funny young man who dreamed of becoming a Navy SEAL.

Eckels was a 2012 graduate of Manchester Valley High School. In the Navy, he served as an information systems technician.

