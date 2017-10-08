Camp Louise breaks ground on $2 million theater in Western Maryland

Crews broke ground last week on a $2 million theater at Camp Louise, a Jewish camp for girls in the Catoctin Mountains.

The 700-seat venue, called Jill’s Place, is named in memory of Jill Bearman, a Pikesville girl who attended Camp Louise for half a dozen years in the 1970s and 1980s before she died in 1986 at age 15 from cystic fibrosis.

The project is being funded largely by a $500,000 donation from the Baltimore-based Herbert Bearman Foundation. It’s the largest gift the camp has received in its 95-year history, aside from major funding from the Aaron Straus & Lillie Straus Foundation. The Camp Airy and Camp Louise Foundation Inc. announced the gift Sunday.

“It just seemed like a good fit and we wanted to do something to help Camp Louise and to memorialize our daughter,” said Sheldon Bearman, Jill’s father and the president and treasurer of the Herbert Bearman Foundation. “It will keep Jill’s memory alive and it will give them a permanent venue.”

The Bearmans, who worked at Camp Louise while Jill attended (Sheldon served as a camp physician and his wife Arlene Bearman was a banker), said Camp Louise was one of their daughter’s greatest joys.

“She really worked very hard to have an ordinary life and be a typical preteen and teenager,” said Arlene Bearman, the vice president and secretary of the Herbert Bearman Foundation. “Camp Louise allowed her to be that way.”

Jonathan Gerstl, executive director for Camps Airy and Louise, said the strength of Camp Louise has always been the performances put on by girls throughout the summer, but the camp has not had a covered venue to house the activities.

“Our legacy has been built around musicals and plays and dance performances,” Gerstl said. “It will significantly keep us competitive and impact us in a wonderful way of connecting kids to the arts and building self-confidence and all those things that happen in performing.”

Courtesy of Melville Thomas Architects A rendering of Jill's Place, a theater at Camp Louise that is set to be complete by June 2018. A rendering of Jill's Place, a theater at Camp Louise that is set to be complete by June 2018. (Courtesy of Melville Thomas Architects)

Arlene Bearman agreed the performing arts were among Camp Louise’s strong points.

“The drama program at Camp Louise was always terrific and all the kids looked forward to whatever the latest productions were,” she said.

Camp Airy is Louise’s all-boy counterpart. Together the overnight camps host more than 1,600 campers from second to 12th grade each year.Most campers attend for two to four weeks during the summer.

Camp Louise Director Alicia Berlin attended the camp in the early 1980s with Jill Bearman, and the two became close friends. Berlin said she thinks the new theater would mean a lot to Jill.

“It means something even more to me just having personally known Jill and having been at camp with her for years,” she said.

Courtesy of Melville Thomas Architects A rendering of Jill's Place, a new theater at the all-girl Camp Louise in Washington County. A rendering of Jill's Place, a new theater at the all-girl Camp Louise in Washington County. (Courtesy of Melville Thomas Architects)

Jill’s Place is expected to be completed by mid-June, in time to welcome next summer’s campers. In addition to housing musical productions, dance performances, talent shows and other competitions, the theater will serve as a general gathering space for the campers.

The venue will include updated lighting and sound equipment, It was designed by Melville Thomas Architects and is being built by Whiting-Turner.

Its construction will ensure productions the campers have worked on throughout the summer will not be postponed or canceled due to weather. The camp’s existing performance space in not under cover.

“It kind of takes that stress of the weather out of the picture,” Berlin said.

Camp Louise was founded in 1922 by Aaron and Lillie Straus. The theater is the largest construction project on the campus in about 15 years. The camp is still working to raise additional money for the theater.

“The connection that campers make to Judaism as well as Jewish continuity is all enhanced by Jewish camp experience, and what we’re trying to do through the theater is provide the best possible experience in the most up to date facilities,” said Lee Coplan, president of the Camp Airy and Camp Louise Foundation board. “We’re all excited about this project. We’re excited that the Bearmans are investing in our future, and we really appreciate that they’ve been wonderful to the camps.”

