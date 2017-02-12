Exorcising a segregationist past

Fifty years after the Cambridge riot, the community is still healing

As Victoria Jackson-Stanley remembers it, whenever her father left the family home to attend a civil rights protest in their Eastern Shore hometown in the 1960s, he made sure to tell the family not to leave the neighborhood until the action was over and emotions on both sides had cooled. But Fred Jackson's warning on the night of July 24, 1967, was especially ominous: he told them not to leave the house at all. "I knew something was going to happen," recalls Jackson-Stanley, now 63. What Jackson-Stanley, then 13, saw through her window that night was a cluster of institutions on the black side of town — 40 thriving businesses and an elementary school — going up in flames. She heard gunshots in the darkness. By morning, the hub of African-American life in town was burned down. Fifty years on, longtime residents of Cambridge are still sifting through their emotions about what took place. Some remain angry about the conditions that caused the unrest. Some want to leave it in the past. Others say it should be remembered, as a way to help the still diverse community continue to move forward. Longtime residents of Cambridge are still sifting through their emotions about what took place on the night of July 24, 1967. Jackson-Stanley, a social worker by profession, is now mayor of Cambridge — the first African-American and first woman to hold the office. Now in her second term, she's also among the civic leaders pushing for a form of socioeconomic progress that "draws on the efforts and potential of everyone, "regardless of age, race or class" — and meeting with some success. Her hope is that 2017 will be a watershed. Jackson-Stanley is backing a citywide plan to commemorate the anniversary of the riots, including festivities this weekend scheduled to bring pioneers of the local civil rights struggle back to a town where Jim Crow once reigned, and a four-day slate of cultural events at the site this July. The goal, she says, is not to dwell on the past, but rather to release the city from its hold. "The memories are so very painful, but there's no use pretending they aren't part of our legacy," she says. "You've got to acknowledge it before you can move on." A slaving past Cambridge — population about 12,300, as it was in 1967, and the seat of historically conservative Dorchester County — is a two-hour drive from Baltimore, across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and south along U.S. Route 50 through the heart of the Eastern Shore. Enter town by way of the Senator Fredrick Malkus Bridge, which crosses the two-mile wide Choptank River, and you'll see the sparkling Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay resort to the east, clusters of modern homes on the waterfront to the west. Those are multimillion-dollar 21st century additions to a community first settled by English colonists, men and women who set up shop among the Choptank Indians in 1684. Locals say it's difficult to understand the events of July 24, 1967, without taking a good look at what happened in between. First and foremost, Cambridge — like many of its neighbors on the Eastern Shore — gained its economic footing during the Colonial era as a tobacco-farming community. Its prosperity wasn't merely built on slave labor. The town was a center for the local slave trade, with auctions held regularly at the city pier and elsewhere. Historic markers sprinkled among brick 19th Century storefronts celebrate the life of Harriet Tubman, who was born into slavery nine miles away, escaped in 1849, and returned to the area to help free as many as 70 other people — including a niece, Kessiah Bowley, who'd fled an auction block on the steps of the still-in-use county courthouse on High Street. "It's a difficult thing to commemorate your past when it also brings up so many painful emotions," says William V. Nichols of Cambridge, the only African-American member of the Dorchester County Council. Cambridge remained prosperous long after slavery was abolished, in large part due to the explosion of the food processing industry in town — for generations, blacks and poor whites alike worked for firms such as the Phillips Packing Co., which employed as many as 10,000 people in the 1930s. But when the Phillips factory closed in the early 1960s, the effects were calamitous. Unemployment skyrocketed — and the collapse exposed a deep racial divide. Dion Banks, 44, co-founded the Eastern Shore Network for Change, a nonprofit aimed at addressing the city's entrenched disparities creatively. "The Eastern Shore had always been segregated, but it didn't seem like a day-to-day problem when everyone had a job and someplace to go," he says. "When the jobs left, the issues bubbled to the surface." By 1961, joblessness had hit 7 percent among whites — and 29 percent among blacks. Long after the Supreme Court ruled in 1954 that public-school segregation was unconstitutional, Cambridge maintained separate schools for the races. (Julie Scharper and Jean Marbella) (Julie Scharper and Jean Marbella) Archaic housing laws limited African-Americans to living in the historically black Second Ward west of Race Street, then the unofficial dividing line between the black and white communities. Most lived in homes without indoor plumbing. "It's amazing to think about now, but I was in the third grade before I ever saw a flush toilet," says Larry Dennis, 65, an architectural designer who still lives in town. Nichols, 58, is too young to remember those conditions, but as a county councilman he's aware that the memories of such indignities die hard. "The oppressors don't always think those kinds of things affect anyone, but they do," he says. "Blacks were angry at whites for a long time. The fire just climaxed what had been building." Evolving too slowly Gloria Richardson was no longer living in her hometown of Cambridge the night of the blaze. She had moved to New York. But it would likely never have happened without her. The Howard University-educated daughter of a prominent local African-American family, she was a divorced homemaker in her late thirties when the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee began bussing white "Freedom Riders" into segregated Eastern Shore towns in 1961. Tall and charismatic, she stepped forward to take over the fledgling Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee, becoming one of the few women outside the South who would assume a visible frontline leadership position in the civil rights movement. Her forceful approach helped spark several high-profile standoffs, including a protest that escalated into a riot in Cambridge in June 1963 that inspired then-governor J. Millard Tawes to impose a state of martial law that would last a year.