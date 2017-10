Two people had minor injuries following a three-car crash in front of Manchester Valley High School, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 30 outside the school, when one of the vehicles ran a red light, police said. A student was involved in the crash but was not injured, police said.

Police did not release the names of the student or the two injured adults, who were taken to Carroll Hospital Center for treatment.

No further information was released.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6