Travel ban: Rally planned at BWI Sunday calls for President Trump to rescind order

The Trump administration showed no sign early Sunday of backing down from an executive order that bans entry to the United States by refugees, migrants and even green-card holders from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Despite judicial rulings in several cities across the country overnight that immediately blocked enforcement of the ban to varying degrees, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement early Sunday that it would continue to implement President Donald Trump's action.

The statement said simultaneously that the administration "will comply with judicial orders" and that the order remained in place.

"Prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety," the statement said. "No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States."

Just after 7 a.m. CST Sunday, Trump tweeted: "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!"

The Department of Homeland Security noted that "less than one percent" of international air travelers arriving Saturday in the United States were "inconvenienced" by the executive order -- though the situation described by lawyers and immigrant advocates across the country Saturday was one of widespread confusion and even chaos at airports where travelers from the targeted countries were suddenly detained.

No such cases were reported at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum as of Sunday. The customs area of the airport was empty Sunday morning, aside from a few sleeping passengers.

At least seven detainees were held at LAX as protesters railed against Trump's travel ban. Meanwhile, a federal judge has granted a stay on the ACLU's emergency request to halt deportations under the order.

A rally was planned at the airport, one of dozens across the country, Sunday night.

Immigrant and refugee advocates planned to gather at the international arrivals gates at Dulles International Airport near Washington Sunday afternoon to call for a "permanent rescinding" of Trump's executive order.

The virtually unprecedented action does not apply only to migrants, refugees and U.S. legal residents -- green-card holders -- from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya and Yemen; those subject to being denied entry include dual nationals or people born in one of the seven countries who hold passports even from U.S. allies, such as the United Kingdom.

Federal courts began stepping in as requests for stays of Trump's actions were sought.

Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York temporarily blocked deportations nationwide. Her ruling was followed by similar decisions by federal judges in Virginia, Seattle and Boston.

In Brooklyn, Judge Ann Donnelly of the U.S. District Court granted a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to stop the deportations after determining that the risk of detainees being harmed if they were returned to their home countries necessitated the decision.

Next came a temporary restraining order by District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, who blocked for seven days the removal of any green-card holders detained at Dulles International Airport. Brinkema's action also ordered that lawyers have access to those held there because of the ban.

And just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Boston, two federal judges ruled for two University of Massachusetts Dartmouth associate professors -- Iranian nationals who are permanent legal residents in the United States -- who were held at Logan International Airport when they landed after travel for an academic conference.

The Boston Globe reported that the judges also imposed a seven-day restraining order on Trump's executive action.

The order triggered harsh reactions from not only Democrats and others who typically advocate for immigrants but also key sectors of the U.S. business community. Leading technology companies recalled scores of overseas employees and sharply criticized the president. Legal experts forecast a wave of litigation over the order, calling it unconstitutional. Lawyers and advocates for immigrants are advising them to seek asylum in Canada.

Yet Trump, who centered his campaign in part on his vow to crack down on illegal immigrants and impose what became known as his "Muslim ban,'' was unbowed. As White House officials insisted that the measure strengthens national security, the president stood squarely behind it.

"It's not a Muslim ban, but we were totally prepared," Trump told reporters Saturday in the Oval Office. "You see it at the airports, you see it all over. It's working out very nicely, and we're going to have a very, very strict ban, and we're going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years."

Reporting from The Washington Post and Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this story.