Some BWI flights delayed after 'security investigation'

BWI Marshall Airport officials warned of travel delays early Tuesday morning after a “security investigation” closed two security checkpoints.

The A and B checkpoints were closed for an investigation, officials said on Twitter shortly before 5 a.m. Additional information was not immediately available regarding what prompted it.

Officials posted about an hour later that the security investigation was completed, and the checkpoints had reopened for passenger screening.

Travelers were encouraged to contact their airlines for information on specific flight delays.

This story will be updated.

