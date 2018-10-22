School bus crash in Montgomery County injures 7, including 2 children

A school bus collided with a truck and a car in Montgomery County, injuring several people and closing roads Monday morning.

The three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Gunners Branch Road and Frederick Road in Germantown. Seven people, including two children, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The bus was carrying students from Laytonsville Elementary School, said Gboyinde Onijala, a Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman. The injured students and adults aboard the bus were taken to Holy Cross Hospital as a precaution, she said.

Frederick Road was closed in both directions between Middlebrook Road and Scenery Drive Monday morning following the accident.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan