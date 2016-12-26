Police seek suspects in booze burglary from Bosphorus Bistro

Police are looking for information about the Christmas Day theft of booze from a York Road restaurant.

The Baltimore Police Department on Monday said two people broke into the Bosphorus Bistro on Sunday, stealing a "large quantity of alcohol products" from the Mediterranean restaurant and bar.

The department on Monday released a surveillance camera photo from the incident.

The establishment, located in the 5700 block of York Road, less than a mile south of Belvedere Square, is closed Mondays and could not be reached for comment.

Police did not release further information.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call Northern District detectives at 410-367-3105.