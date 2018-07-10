At least one of the youngest migrant children sent to Maryland will be reunited with family by court deadline

At least one of the young migrant children sent to Maryland facilities after being separated from family members at the southwest border is expected to be reunited with relatives on Tuesday, a foster agency involved in the process said.

A federal judge in California gave federal authorities until Tuesday to reunify the youngest children — those under age 5 — with their parents. Federal officials have reunified some of the children and asked the judge, Dana Sabraw, for more time to finish the process at a hearing in San Diego Tuesday.

A total of 10 children separated from their families at the border were being cared for in Maryland, federal officials told Gov. Larry Hogan. It wasn’t clear Tuesday how many of them have been reunited with their parents or other relatives.

Officials with Bethany Christian Services, a private fostering group, said they expect to help reunify seven children in the youngest age group on Tuesday. Those children are in their care in Michigan and Maryland, and officials declined to specify how many were in each state.

The status of children being cared for by other organizations in Maryland and that of older children was not immediately clear. State officials said they had no information on reunification.

More than 2,000 migrant children were separated when the Trump administration imposed a “zero tolerance” policy of filing criminal charges against adults who crossed the border illegally. When the parents were taken into federal custody for prosecution, the children were transferred to the department of Health and Human Services and placed into temporary care around the country.

President Donald Trump has since modified the policy, saying he would stop separating most migrant families who arrive at the border. And then Judge Sabraw ordered federal officials to reunite the families who were already separated.

Justice Department lawyers said in court Monday that they expected to be able to reunite only about half of 102 children younger than 5 by the Tuesday deadline.

Dona Abbott, Bethany’s director of refugee and immigrant services, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that the parents were being released from immigration detention to rendezvous with their children at another location they declined to disclose.

Officials with Bethany, which is headquartered in Michigan, said the seven children being reunited with their parents are the only ones younger than 5 that remain in their care.

Chris Palusky, Bethany’s chief executive, said the organization has been working to track down parents for weeks and developing reunification plans.

“We’ve been proactive in this,” Palusky said. “We’ve been reuniting kids almost since the beginning.”

The Justice Department has reported difficulties in finding some parents separated from their children. Some parents were deported to their home countries without their children.

A spokesman for Rep. Anthony Brown said federal authorities have told the Democratic congressmen that the whereabouts of parents for all children being held in Maryland are known.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Getty Images photographer John Moore has been documenting migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border. One of his photos of a 2-year-old child crying helplessly as she looks up at her mother, has gone viral.

