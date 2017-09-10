Baltimore Gas and Electric employees go to help fix outages in Florida

More than 200 Baltimore Gas and Electric employees and contractors have been sent to assist in areas affected by Hurricane Irma.

Fifty BGE workers left from the utility’s Howard County service center on Sunday morning, BGE officials said. They will spend the night in North Carolina before heading back onto the road early Monday morning.

The BGE employees will help crews from energy companies in Georgia and Florida to help restore power to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

About 1,800 employees from utilities owned by Exelon — the parent company of BGE — are also assisting areas affected by Irma. Employees from other utilities around the country are also helping to restore power.

More than 1.05 million Florida Power and Light customers had lost power around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. About 60,000 FPL customers had their power restored as of that time.

