Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, collides with tanker on Baltimore beltway

A crash between a tractor trailer and a tanker truck caused a fire and shut down Baltimore’s beltway late Wednesday night, state police said.

Police said a tractor trailer driver fell asleep and crashed into the rear of a fuel tanker around 10:45 p.m., igniting a fire in the tractor trailer that shut down all lanes of Interstate 695 near Liberty Road.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Maryland Department of Environment responded to the scene, but “it is believed no fuel was spilled from the tanker” onto the highway, police said.

Traffic on the inner loop was being diverted onto Liberty Road overnight, but as of 5:25 a.m., all lanes had been reopened.