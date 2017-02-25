Maryland judges, commissioners already shifting away from cash bail as reform debate continues

In the months since Maryland's attorney general said the state's cash bail system violates the constitutional rights of the poor, judges and court commissioners have been requiring fewer criminal defendants to put up money for their freedom.

Now they're holding more defendants without bail instead, according to data obtained by The Baltimore Sun. They're also releasing more defendants on their own recognizance, or on unsecured bonds that require no money down.

In some jurisdictions, the percentage of cases in which court officials have ordered cash bail has fallen in the last four months by more than half, the data from Maryland District Court shows. In Baltimore, the drop has been more than 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the percentage of defendants held without bail has nearly doubled statewide.

The shift began after Attorney General Brian Frosh issued a legal opinion in October that pretrial defendants cannot be held in detention simply because they cannot afford bail. Chief District Judge John Morrissey followed with a letter to judges and commissioners noting the opinion and offering "cautionary advice" that they fall in line moving forward.

The shift comes amid a growing national conversation about the role of money in the criminal justice system, and growing debate in Baltimore around the treatment of defendants charged with gun crimes. Police and prosecutors, confronting a historic spike in violence, have been increasingly critical of judges and commissioners they say are too quick to release defendants.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis questioned the release this month of Curtis Deal, an 18-year-old arrested on gun or drug charges for the third time in a month. The day after he was released from state detention on an unsecured bond, police say, he raised a handgun at a police detective. The detective shot him dead.

"As we go into these conversations about bail reform we've got to keep our eyes wide open, because folks can slip through the cracks if we're not careful," Davis said. "Arguably, Curtis Deal should still be alive. He should be behind bars in a jail cell, but he should still be alive."

Striking that balance will be part of the debate as state lawmakers consider broader changes to the state's pretrial system this legislative session.

Frosh and other critics of cash bail say the new court data show the state is moving in the right direction.

They say the shift should become even more pronounced once new limits on cash bail approved by the Court of Appeals — largely congruent with Frosh's opinion — take effect July 1.

"Those are good developments," Frosh said in an interview.

Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe said the court is clearly in a "transition period," during which judges and commissioners have reviewed Frosh's and the Court of Appeals' findings and begun "adjusting to a new idea" that the role cash plays in pretrial detention decisions should be reduced.

Others, including prosecutors and representatives of the bail industry, say they're concerned judges are changing their practices before lawmakers have had a chance to implement changes meant to complement such a shift.

They also question the increased use of unsecured bonds — such as the one Deal received — which they say are never enforced and represent an empty threat that savvy criminals know they can disregard. With unsecured bonds, defendants put no money down but agree to pay the full amount if they fail to show up for court.

The Court of Appeals rule change leaves cash bail as an option for judges, but requires they impose the "least onerous" conditions on defendants who aren't a public safety or flight risk. It also requires them to consider whether a defendant can afford bail before setting the conditions of his or her pretrial release.

Defense attorney Richard Karceski chaired the 2014 state commission that recommended lawmakers create a new agency to help supervise increasing numbers of defendants released from detention before trial to coincide with the elimination of cash bail.

The panel also recommended the adoption of a data-driven tool to help judges assess a defendant's likelihood of fleeing or reoffending if released.

Karceski said lawmakers should revisit that advice.

The commission "decided that there should be reform from the bottom up," he said.

"It's not all about bail," he said. "It's really getting the system straightened out."

The District Court data show declines in cash bail in high-crime jurisdictions such as Baltimore and in lower-crime areas. There were declines in counties where risk assessment tools are already being used, and in those where they aren't.

Statewide, District Court judges and commissioners set cash bail for about 41.8 percent of defendants in the three full months before Frosh issued his opinion, the data show. They set cash bail for 30.2 percent of defendants in the three months after.

In Baltimore, judges and commissioners set cash bail for about 45 percent of defendants before the opinion and 37.4 percent after.

The data do not show how many defendants were able to pay cash bail and were released and how many were not able and remained behind bars, or whether those percentages also have shifted.

About 1,400 fewer defendants statewide received cash bail in January than in September, but nearly 1,000 more were held without bail. The number of defendants released on their own recognizance increased by about 400, while the number of unsecured bonds increased by less than 70.

Circuit Court data on judges' bail decisions were not immediately available, court officials said.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger, who also sat on the 2014 commission, supports using cash bail in some cases because he believes it's better than other conditions of release for making sure defendants have "skin in the game."

But Shellenberger also supports changes such as a statewide risk-assessment tool, and said it "would be better to have the tools in place before we change how we do things" straight from the bench.

Nicholas Wachinski is CEO of Lexington National, an insurance company that underwrites bonds in criminal cases.

He said he believes judges are "doing their best" and "want to do the right thing," but the court system was not prepared for Frosh's opinion.