Connecticut man found dead in water near Assateague Island on July Fourth

A 36-year-old Connecticut man was found dead in the water off Assateague Island National Seashore on the Fourth of July, the National Park Service said Friday.

The park service identified the man as Dongjin Hong, of Hartford, Conn., and said he was found about 300 yards southeast of North Ocean Beach in Berlin, Maryland. Initial autopsy results indicate that Hong drowned, the park service said.

Several agencies searched the water after the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police received a 911 call at 6:40 p.m. alerting the agency to a body floating face down. Police found the body less than an hour later and transported the man to the Worcester County medical examiner’s office.

A spokeswoman for the National Park Service said the agency had no further comment on the circumstances of Hong’s death.

